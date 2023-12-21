Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $149.39 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

