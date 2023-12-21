Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,336,000 after acquiring an additional 269,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after buying an additional 1,203,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,614,000 after buying an additional 312,101 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.85.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $177.67 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $180.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.