Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

