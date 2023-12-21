Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $402.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.64 and a 200 day moving average of $390.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $277.49 and a one year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

