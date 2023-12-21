Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.64 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 58,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $206.58 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.64.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.