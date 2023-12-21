Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $3.16 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average is $131.09. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $111.94 and a 12-month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.