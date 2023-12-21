Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $3.23 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after buying an additional 686,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.