Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,418.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 94,357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 281,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,974 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 107,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $497,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.28 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

