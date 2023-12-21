Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

NYSE EL opened at $143.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

