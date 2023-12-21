Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 48,964 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 50.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 206,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 266,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 153.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Down 1.8 %

MET stock opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.