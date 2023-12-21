Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 70,367 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,367 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.