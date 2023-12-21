Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $2.66 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $372.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $382.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.51 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

