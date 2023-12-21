Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.