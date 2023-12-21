Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

DLR opened at $132.74 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

