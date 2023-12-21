Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,980 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,148 shares of company stock worth $3,777,673. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.