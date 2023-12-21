Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 699.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,166,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,843,972.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,166,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,843,972.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,985 shares of company stock worth $5,991,456. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 3.3 %

MRNA opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $212.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $101.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.