Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.