Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $144.07 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

