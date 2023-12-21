Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.