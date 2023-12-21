Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives $26.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

KVUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

