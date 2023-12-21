Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) PT Raised to $23.00 at UBS Group

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. Research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

