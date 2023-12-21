Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $22.25. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kenvue shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 10,248,461 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

