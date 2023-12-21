Kenvue Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 171,266 call options on the company. This is an increase of 21% compared to the average volume of 141,627 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kenvue Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

