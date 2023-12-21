Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,090 ($26.43) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,405 ($30.42).

LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,583 ($20.02) on Monday. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,252 ($15.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,000 ($37.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,374.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,540.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4,522.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,316 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £49,994.84 ($63,228.58). In other news, insider Don Robert bought 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($17.54) per share, with a total value of £67,255.63 ($85,058.34). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,316 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £49,994.84 ($63,228.58). Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

