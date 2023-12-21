Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,090 ($26.43) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,405 ($30.42).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Keywords Studios
In other Keywords Studios news, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,316 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £49,994.84 ($63,228.58). In other news, insider Don Robert bought 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($17.54) per share, with a total value of £67,255.63 ($85,058.34). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,316 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £49,994.84 ($63,228.58). Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.