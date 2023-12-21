Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94. Kinetik has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.58.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.26 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinetik will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jamie Welch bought 31,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,458,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 31,746 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $235,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Kinetik by 18.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,036,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kinetik by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,794,000 after buying an additional 72,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $50,663,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 510,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 9.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,073 shares during the last quarter.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

