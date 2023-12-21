Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

KYMR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 216,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,708,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,169,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

