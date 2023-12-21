Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 103.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PPSI. TheStreet raised Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 million, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

