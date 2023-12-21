Lawrence Marcus Sells 37,271 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $82,368.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at $194,871.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

