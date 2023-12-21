Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.8 %

KNSL opened at $336.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.26. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.90 and a 52 week high of $457.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

