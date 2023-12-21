Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mirion Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MIR opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

