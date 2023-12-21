Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EverCommerce were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Insider Activity at EverCommerce
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
