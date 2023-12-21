Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

