Legato Capital Management LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Alta Equipment Group worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,139,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALTG opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.09 million, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $466.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.06 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt purchased 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $95,151.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,749.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alta Equipment Group news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt purchased 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $95,151.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,749.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,185.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

