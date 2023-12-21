Legato Capital Management LLC Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $161.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average of $132.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

