Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $810,000 in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Heritage Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $39,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 40,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $299,993.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,912.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Insurance Stock Down 2.2 %

HRTG opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.11 million. Research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $5.70 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

