Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $840,000 in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Augmedix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Augmedix by 439.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 173,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 141,113 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix Price Performance

AUGX opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19. Augmedix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $245.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Augmedix ( NASDAQ:AUGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 2,702.83% and a negative net margin of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Augmedix in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “inline” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AUGX

Insider Buying and Selling at Augmedix

In other news, CFO Paul Ginocchio purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About Augmedix

(Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.