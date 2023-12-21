Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $932,000 in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of BigCommerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 93.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $704.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.79. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 31.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,159,926.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

