Legato Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.9 %

AMED stock opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,357.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

