Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 100,190 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,190 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Ceragon Networks worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 31.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRNT. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CRNT stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.92 million, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.41. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.26 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

