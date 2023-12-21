Legato Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stratasys worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,112,000 after buying an additional 1,001,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stratasys by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Stratasys by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 197,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 829,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSYS

Stratasys Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.