Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.13. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Insider Transactions at La-Z-Boy

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

