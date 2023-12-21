Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 22,055 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,055 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

