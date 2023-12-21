Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 4,519 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Softbank Group CORP. raised its stake in Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after buying an additional 158,856 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after buying an additional 144,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 178,589 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $967,561.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 406,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,793,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,191 shares of company stock worth $13,701,229. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Symbotic Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

