Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 791 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,175 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 499.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 340,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 283,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Evolent Health Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EVH opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.