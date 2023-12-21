Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 9,022 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $14,256,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $12,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after buying an additional 625,418 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after buying an additional 339,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 265.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 49,803 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $49,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 49,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $49,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,516. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 157,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $183,144.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,602,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,723.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 290,686 shares of company stock valued at $330,947. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

BW stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $6.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $129.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading

