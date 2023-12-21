Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 941 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 793,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Ameresco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 618,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ameresco by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Ameresco by 376.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 81,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 64,494 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,438,895.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 813,720 shares in the company, valued at $18,438,895.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMRC

Ameresco Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.