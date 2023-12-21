Legato Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Ichor worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ichor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ichor by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ichor by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Ichor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Ichor Stock Performance

ICHR opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $919.01 million, a P/E ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Ichor had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

