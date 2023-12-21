Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.36.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

