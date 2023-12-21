LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

LGI Homes Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $962,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $49,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

