Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$25.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.28. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$16.94 and a 12 month high of C$26.75.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14. In other news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total value of C$31,676.61. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14. Insiders have sold a total of 25,811 shares of company stock worth $577,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

